Elizabeth Rappold

On July 22, 2020, Elizabeth "Betty" Rappold (nee Fleming) went to be with the Lord. She was the cherished daughter of the late Walter and Margaret Fleming; beloved wife of the late Henry "Whitey" Rappold, devoted mother of Darlene Fiedler, Sharon Hyle, Valerie Dudley and her husband Kenneth, the late Charles "Bunky" Rappold, daughter in law Anna Fowler; dear sister of the late Walter Fleming, Margaret Giordono, Lillian Brown, George Fleming, Isabel Trotta; loving grandmother of Tori Rappold, Lance Hyle, Alexandra Dudley, Kyle Dudley, Taylor Dudley, the late Henry Hyle; and also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair RD, Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, from 3:00-5:00pm and 7:00-9:00pm. Funeral services will be private for the family. Interment to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
