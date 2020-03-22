|
On March 15, 2020, Sister Elizabeth (Betty) Rosser, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Oscar Rosser and Pauline (nee Lockhart), dear sister of the late Arnold Rosser, she is survived by her sisters in the SSND Community.
Mass and Interment are private. Contributions in memory of Sister Betty may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020