Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300

SISTER ELIZABETH (BETTY) ROSSER SSND

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
SISTER ELIZABETH (BETTY) ROSSER SSND Notice
On March 15, 2020, Sister Elizabeth (Betty) Rosser, SSND, beloved member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, dear daughter of the late Oscar Rosser and Pauline (nee Lockhart), dear sister of the late Arnold Rosser, she is survived by her sisters in the SSND Community.

Mass and Interment are private. Contributions in memory of Sister Betty may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, 6401 North Charles Street, Baltimore, MD 21212. Arrangements by the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ELIZABETH's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -