Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Meeting House
5885 Oliver Place
Columbia, MD
On December 12, 2019, Elizabeth passed away in her sleep. She is survived by her husband Patrick McDeavitt, her children and their spouses: Katie Sweeley, Rusty Russell, Ann Russell and her fiancé. And her siblings: Theresa Rigley, Pat Wooden, Mary Lehr, Jean Severe, Madeline Amato-Meister and Jack Watkins, their spouses and her granddaughter, Kierra Russell; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held on February 22, 2020 at The Meeting House, 5885 Oliver Place, Columbia MD from 3PM until 6PM. Friends and family are invited to attend.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15, 2020
