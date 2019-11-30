Home

Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
On November 27, 2019, Elizabeth L. Rutter (nee Gardner); beloved wife of the late Edgar R. Rutter, Jr.; cherished mother of Charles R. Rutter, Sr. and his wife Sandra, and the late David L. Rutter and his surviving wife Stephanie; dear grandmother of Dawn Hoffmaster, Deneen Schock, Missy Baumgardner, David Rutter, Jr. and Charles Rutter, Jr.; loving great-grandmother of 13 great-grandchildren, and 7 great-great-grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm, where a funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:30 am. Interment Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the , 405 Williams Ct Baltimore, MD 21220. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 30, 2019
