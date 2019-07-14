Home

Burbage Funeral Home - Berlin
108 William Street
Berlin, MD 21811
(410) 641-2111
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
17 th and Philadelphia Ave
Ocean City, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Holy Savior Catholic Church
17 th and Philadelphia Ave
Ocean City, MD
View Map
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Makowske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth S. Makowske


1949 - 2019
Elizabeth S. Makowske Notice
Ocean Pines- Elizabeth Stock Makowske, age 70, died Monday, July 8, 2019 at Peninsula Regional Medical Center in Salisbury. Born in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late George and Catherine Reinisch Stock. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Raymond Theodore Makowske. Also surviving is a brother George Stock of Essex and numerous nieces and nephews.Mrs. Makowske received her PhD in Psychology from Catholic University in Washington, DC. She was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She was an avid reader, loved to travel, and enjoyed playing poker with family and friends. Elizabeth loved her numerous pet dogs and enjoyed volunteering at the Worcester County Humane Society.A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 17th at 2:00 PM at Holy Savior Catholic Church, 17th and Philadelphia Ave, Ocean City, MD. Rev. John Solomon will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery in Baltimore at a later date. Letters of condolence may be sent via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 14, 2019
