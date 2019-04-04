|
On Monday, April 1st, 2019, Elizabeth 'Elaine' Shipley (nee McWilliams); devoted wife of the late Donald Thomas Shipley; loving mother of Donald Thomas Shipley, Jr., Nancy Ellen Mattis and her husband Fred, Jeffrey Charles Shipley, Clancy Patrick Shipley, Mary Kathleen Innis, son-in-law Dr. Patrick Innis, Terrance St. John Shipley and his wife Cara, Ann Garvey Stenersen and her husband Steve; cherished grandmother of Gwen Shipley-Lewis, Kevin Shipley, Angelina Innis, Christopher Innis, Kaley Elliott Shipley, Garrett Kirkwood Shipley, Anne Elizabeth Shipley, Audrey Elizabeth Stenersen and Cole Jessop Stenersen; dear great-grandmother of Wren Lewis, Willow Lewis and Garret Shipley. Friends may call the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Rd (at Overbrook) on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 4 to 7 PM. A Funeral Service will be offered at the funeral home on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 11 AM. Interment to follow at Stablers Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to US Lacrosse, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD 21152.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 4, 2019