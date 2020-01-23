Home

Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Church,
10 Willow Avenue
Baltimore, MD
Elizabeth Slodzinski Notice
On January 18, 2020, ELIZABETH SLODZINSKI beloved wife of the late Meiczyslaw "Mathew" Slodzinski; loving mother of Martin Konrad Slodzinski and his wife Maria "Bing" Slodzinski; dear grandmother of Matthew Konrad and Alexander Martin Slodzinski; sister of Edward and Ulrich Schroeder.

A funeral mass will be held 10am, Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 10 Willow Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206. A reception will follow the funeral mass. Interment is Private. In lieu of flowers please donate to the church.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020
