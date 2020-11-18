1/1
Elizabeth Steele
{ "" }
On November 12, 2020, Elizabeth Irene Steele, 91 of Abingdon passed away. She was the devoted daughter of the late Zern & Betty Caldwell; loving wife of the late Kyle Melvin Steele; cherished mother of Doug Steele and his wife Margie and the late Dan Steele & his wife Ann and the late Mike Steele & his wife Cindy; dear grandmother of Christina, Kyle, Ben, Brittany, Jon and the late Josh; great grandmother of Lincoln, Jack, Kenna, Gage and Sawyer; sister of Lee Caldwell, Dellie Caldwell and the late Annie, Pearl, Franklin, Jake, Johnny, Elsie and Sam. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the New Zion Union Cemetery, Waiteville, WV. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Graveside service
01:00 PM
New Zion Union Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
November 15, 2020
Doug and Margie, please our sincere sympathy on on the loss of Doug’s mom
Doug Graham
Friend
November 15, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
