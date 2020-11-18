On November 12, 2020, Elizabeth Irene Steele, 91 of Abingdon passed away. She was the devoted daughter of the late Zern & Betty Caldwell; loving wife of the late Kyle Melvin Steele; cherished mother of Doug Steele and his wife Margie and the late Dan Steele & his wife Ann and the late Mike Steele & his wife Cindy; dear grandmother of Christina, Kyle, Ben, Brittany, Jon and the late Josh; great grandmother of Lincoln, Jack, Kenna, Gage and Sawyer; sister of Lee Caldwell, Dellie Caldwell and the late Annie, Pearl, Franklin, Jake, Johnny, Elsie and Sam. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. in the New Zion Union Cemetery, Waiteville, WV. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
