Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion United Church of Christ
On October 14, 2019 Elizabeth A. Betz Streckfus (nee Ven Douren) passed away. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert R. Streckfus, Sr., and the late David W. Betz; devoted mother of Albert R. Streckfus, Jr. and his wife Norma; loving step-mother of Linda Eyster; cherished grandmother of Stephen Streckfus and his wife Michelle; loving great-grandmother of Michael Streckfus; dear friend of Raymond Leitner and Mary Benskie.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Schimunek Funeral Home Inc., 9705 Belair Rd. Nottingham, MD 21236, on Thursday, from 3-5 and 7-9 PM. Further visitation will be held on Friday, from 10:30-11AM at the Zion United Church of Christ, with a funeral service to be held at 11AM. Interment will follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Archbishop Curley Memorial Fund, 3701 Sinclair Ln. Baltimore, MD 21213. Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 16, 2019
