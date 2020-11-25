Elizabeth Stuart Wilkinson Egeli (Stu), -- of Drayden, MD passed away November 16th, 2020.
She was born on February 11, 1942 to the late Elizabeth deVane Wilkinson and the late John N. Wilkinson, Jr. of Bel Air, Maryland.
Stu, a nickname given to her in elementary school, attended public schools in Bel Air until entering the 12th grade in St. Mary's Seminary (now St. Mary's College of Maryland). She continued there on to the junior college, graduating in 1962. During her years there, Stu was involved in art classes and enjoyed producing scenes for many of the school dances. It was there she met Peter E. Egeli, who was teaching art. They were married in 1963 and began a life in the arts: Peter the artist, with Stu at his side guiding his career. She spent three years teaching at Great Mills Elementary School and in summers produced art programs for local libraries. She became Regional Chairman of St. Mary's College of Maryland, Southern Maryland Chapter of the Alumni Association and then was Alumni Director for six years as well as Editor of the Alumni Newsletter.
In 1968, they bought 18 acres on the west side of the St. Mary's River and together spent years restoring the neglected farm. At the same time, they worked on a 30 foot cutter which Peter had begun to build in his bachelor days. Stu's love of the water was driven by time spent on her parent's boats in the Chesapeake Bay.
In 1978 at the urging of the Provost, she returned to St. Mary's College, traveling by boat across the St. Mary's River to attend classes part time while caring for her husband's business and their children. She graduated with a degree in Economics and Business Administration in 1984, thus becoming the only holder of three diplomas from St. Mary's. Stu always believed in care of family, so after nursing her parents in their last years, she brought her grandmother to live with them and their two children. In 1989 she was asked to become the business manager of Chesapeake Research Consortium, Inc., which was moving to facilities at University of Maryland in Solomons, MD. She held that position for 6 years.
Stu was a member of St. George's Episcopal Church, Southern Maryland Chapter of the National Society Colonial Dames in America, the American Society of Marine Artists and the St. Mary's County Garden Club.
In addition to her husband, Peter, she is survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Lois (Lisa) Egeli, of Churchton, MD, and son, Peter Stuart Egeli of Drayden, MD and grandchildren, Allison and Tyler Egeli. To her grandchildren and their cousins, Stu was known as Muddy, a traditional grandmother name going back generations.
The closed private family service will be live streamed for friends and family far and near from St. George's Episcopal Church in Valley Lee at 11am Saturday, November 21, 2020.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Stu's name may be made to the American Society of Marine Artists. (www.americansocietyofmarineartists).
Condolences may be made to www.brinsfieldfuneral.com
.