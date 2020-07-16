1/
Elizabeth T. BRENNAN
Elizabeth T. Brennan, 84 passed away on July 14, 2020; loving wife of the late Charles Joseph Brennan; beloved mother of Owen Brennan and his wife Michelle, Maureen Radomski and her husband Scott and the late Kathleen Brennan; Michelle T. Hiegel and her husband Steve; dear sister of the late Owen Brady; cherished grandmother of Caitlin, Connor, and Emily.

The family will receive friends at the Lemmon Funeral Home of Dulaney Valley, Inc., 10 W. Padonia Road (At York Road), Timonium, MD 21093 on Saturday, July 18 from 9:30 to 10:30am. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 101 Church Lane, Cockeysville, MD 21030 on Saturday, July 18 at 11am. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be directed in Mrs. Brennan's memory to Catholic Charities, 320 Cathedral St., Baltimore, MD 21201. A guest book is available at

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 16, 2020.
