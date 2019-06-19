Home

Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road
Baltimore, MD 21212
410-377-8300
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc.
6500 York Road (at Overbrook)
Baltimore, MD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Millsboro, DE
HOPKINS , Elizabeth (Betty) Theresa

Elizabeth (Betty) Theresa Hopkins (nee Brown), 88, of Lewes, Delaware, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019, at the Gilchrist Center for Hospice Care in Towson, MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles Jesse Hopkins, devoted mother of William Hopkins and his partner Robin, of Maryland, Lawrence Hopkins and his wife Chantal, of New Mexico and the late John Hopkins and his wife Cathy, of Florida. Loving grandmother of Elizabeth and Zachary Hopkins of New Mexico, Jamie Hopkins and his wife Amy, Michael Hopkins and his wife Linda and Tiffany White of Florida. Also survived by six great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Friends may call at the family owned Mitchell-Wiedefeld Funeral Home, Inc. 6500 York Road (at Overbrook) on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 2 to 5 PM. A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at 1:00 PM at the Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Millsboro, Delaware. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to one of these organizations in Lewes: The Harbour Lights Cheer Center, Meals on Wheels or the Beebe CARE's Program.
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 19, 2019
