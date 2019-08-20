|
On August 18, 2019, Elizabeth Viola (nee Arnold) Dickerson, cherished wife of the late George Clifford Dickerson, Sr.; beloved mother of George Clifford Dickerson, Jr. and his wife Janie, Faith Susan Rattman and Timothy P. Dickerson; loving sister of Paul Arnold, Helen Heinbuch and Charles Arnold; devoted grandmother of Lauren Gahm and the late Adam Rattman; great grandmother of Cameron Gahm. Loving friend of Bert Anft.
Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Schimunek Funeral Home of Bel Air, Inc., 610 West MacPhail Road (at RTE 24) on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm. where a funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10 am with interment to follow at the Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Maryland Food Bank, 2200 Halethorpe Farms Road, Baltimore, MD 21227. www.mdfoodbank.org
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 20, 2019