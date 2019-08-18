|
|
Elizabeth (Betsy) A. Wagner, age 72, of Ipswich, MA, died Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Beverly Hospital in Beverly, MA. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Emma Belle and Carl E. Wagner, Jr. She is survived by her sisters,
M. Louise Wagner of Timonium and Barbara C. Wagner of
Arlington, MA, Barbara's husband, Timothy Durning, nieces
Rachel W. Durning and
Gretchen S. Durning, and many cousins and friends.
A memorial service will be held at First Church in Ipswich, MA, UCC, 1 Meetinghouse Green, Ipswich, MA 01938 on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her memory to the First Church in Ipswich, MA, UCC or to the African Wildlife Foundation.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 18, 2019