Betty Webster, born on June 25, 1943, in Baltimore to the late Hannah Clark Rowe and the late John Hines Wilson, passed away at age 75 on May 26, 2019. She was a devoted wife and mother. Betty was married to her adoring husband Richard E. Webster of Baltimore. She is survived by her husband of 57 years and sons Richard E. Webster, JR., Michael H. Webster (Mandy), and David W. Webster (Megan); daughter Elizabeth Webster Twomey (Shane); and grandchildren Patrick Twomey, Jack Twomey, Harrison Twomey, Christian Twomey, Grace Webster, Luke Webster, Lily Webster, Maisy Webster, Maeve Webster, and Michael Webster, JR. In addition, she is survived by her brothers John Wilson, JR.(Deidre), and Richard Wilson. Betty was a long time employee of both Grand Heritage in Annapolis and DDG in Baltimore. She volunteered at Hopewell Cancer Support and Paul's Place. She was a life-long learner and continued her intellectual growth with the Renaissance Institute. In addition, Betty served in a variety of roles in several independent schools including Sewickley Academy (Sewickley, Pa.), LaLumiere School (LaPorte, In.), and Montclair-Kimberly Academy (Montclair, Nj.). Betty enjoyed gardening, painting, reading, and walking with friends. She was most happy when engaged with her grandchildren and attending their various school events. Betty was also a devoted fan of the Pingry School and Dickinson College lacrosse teams where her sons coach. Those who wish to donate may send flowers to the Church of the Redeemer in Baltimore or may send gifts directly to the Hopewell Cancer Support – P.O. Box 755, Brooklandville, Md. 21093. Friends and family members may attend the memorial service on Friday, May 31 at 2pm at Church of the Redeemer, 5603 N. Charles Street, Baltimore. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 29 to May 30, 2019