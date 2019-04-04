Elizabeth "Betsey" Jane Weick, 89, born August 16, 1929, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on March 26, 2019. Betsey had many interests but enjoyed flying the most. At age 16, she earned her pilot's license before her driver's license! Her love of flying came from her parents, Fred and Dorothy Weick, who were also pilots. Her father was a pioneer in aeronautical engineering. She was a volunteer at the College Park Aviation Museum and member of the Ercoupe Owner's Club, a close-knit community who were dear to her. She attended many of their fly-ins with eager family members in tow.Her care for others led her to a career in family counseling, and she retired from the PG County Health Dep't after many years of service. Betsey was blessed with many friends and family who loved her dearly. There was always a special place in her heart for her 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. To them she was their very special Grammy.Betsey is preceded in death by her son Davide Briguglio and survived by her two brothers, Donald, Richard (Jean), and children Kathy (George) Ireland, Marci (David) Norman, Nancy Briguglio (Benjamin Daniels), and John "Jay" Briguglio (Laurie Mathis).Betsey's funeral will be held Saturday, April 13th 10:30 at The Hawthorne Center: 6175 Sunny Spring, Columbia, MD 21044. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary