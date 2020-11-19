Elizabeth Weiss (nee Schniztler), Holocaust Survivor, passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband, Egon E. Weiss; sister, Eva Blankenstein; daughter, Diana L. (Jeffrey) Caplan; grandchildren, Jared (Jillian) Caplan, Drs. Brent(Tiffany) Caplan, and Brianne Caplan; great-grandchild, Audrey; niece, Vivian (Dr. Steven) Feinstein; and great-niece, Danielle. She was predeceased by her parents, Helen and Zoltan Schnitzler; sister, Klara; and brother, Bandi, who all perished in the Holocaust; and brother-in-law, Werner Blankenstein.



Funeral services are private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to US Holocaust Memorial Museum, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place SW, Washington, DC 20024-2126.



