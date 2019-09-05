|
Elizabeth R. White (Betty) of Monkton, MD unexpectedly passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Betty was kind and generous and her smile could brighten up any room. Betty was survived by her husband of 63 years H.S. Taylor White III and her four children H.S. Taylor White IV, Charles Gardiner White, Ridgely W. White and Wilhelmine W. Kyger; two sisters, Hildegard Pollard and Anne Morris Sapir and four grandchildren.
Service to be held at Our Lady of Grace Church 18310 Middletown RD, Parkton at 2:00 on September 14 with a celebration of life to follow
In lieu of Flowers: Donations can be made to Jemicy School 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019