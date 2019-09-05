Home

POWERED BY

Services
Our Lady of Grace
18310 Middletown Rd
Parkton, MD 21120
(410) 329-6956
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Grace Church
18310 Middletown RD
Parkton, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth White

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth White Notice
Elizabeth R. White (Betty) of Monkton, MD unexpectedly passed away on August 16, 2019 at the age of 87. Betty was kind and generous and her smile could brighten up any room. Betty was survived by her husband of 63 years H.S. Taylor White III and her four children H.S. Taylor White IV, Charles Gardiner White, Ridgely W. White and Wilhelmine W. Kyger; two sisters, Hildegard Pollard and Anne Morris Sapir and four grandchildren.

Service to be held at Our Lady of Grace Church 18310 Middletown RD, Parkton at 2:00 on September 14 with a celebration of life to follow

In lieu of Flowers: Donations can be made to Jemicy School 11 Celadon Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.