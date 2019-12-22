|
Elizabeth N. Wiest of Glen Burnie, MD, formerly of Seaford, DE, passed away on December 18, 2019. She is survived by seven children: Teresa Dechene of Millersville, MD; Gregory WIest of Munich, Germany; Melinda DiLeonardi of Pasadena, MD; Elizabeth Kaste of Eldersburg, MD; Jacqueline Wiest of Christiansburg, VA; John C. Wiest of Palm Springs, FL; and Matthew Wiest of Atlanta, GA. Surviving also are five grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. There will be no services.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 22, 2019