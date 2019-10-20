|
Elizabeth "Betty" A. Wolf, age 93, loving wife, mother and dear friend to many, passed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice. Betty's family and friends will miss her kind, loving spirit. Betty was predeceased by her husband, James Wolf, son Richard Tamulonis and brother Warren Duffy. Survivors include sister Lillian Wasarhelyi and nieces Deborah Ries, Karen Burtnick and Lynda Bagdonas. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, 1 pm in the Chapel of Stella Maris. In lieu of flowers, a contribution in her honor can be made to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Rd., Timonium, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 20, 2019