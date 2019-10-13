|
Elkan L. Ries, Jr. passed away on October 6, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida at the age of 92. He was born in Baltimore, Maryland on December 30, 1926 to Elkan L. Ries, Sr. and Fannie Goodman Ries. Elkan was married to Shirley Hirsh Ries of Atlanta, GA for 67 years. He will be remembered for his kindness to strangers, kinship with people from all walks of life, and sense of humor that belied a quiet but powerful sense of charity. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, of Sarasota, FL; his brother, E. Carey Ries, of Baltimore; his daughters, Janet Ries (Dr. Matthew) Stern; Cathy Ries (Todd) Neal; and Patti Ries; his grandchildren, Margot Ries Stern, Jeffrey Elkan Stern, Jenna Max Stern, Isabel Ries Neal, Wilson Ries Neal, and Gabriel Jake Young; and great-granddaughter, Lila Elkan Robinson.
Funeral arrangements were private. Contributions can be made to The Jewish Housing Council Foundation, 1955 N Honore Ave, Ste B1, Sarasota, FL 34235-9151, or to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 13, 2019