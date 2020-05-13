Ella Frances Schruefer passed away peacefully on the morning of May 7th, 2020 at her home in Eldersburg. She was predeceased by her father, John Henry Brown Sr.; her mother, Ola Mae Brown; her brothers, John Henry Brown Jr. and George William Brown. She is survived by her devoted husband of forty-five years, Philip Walter Schruefer Jr.; and their son, Philip Walter Schruefer III with his wife Terry Lynn; her cherished grandchildren: Justin Philip Schruefer and his wife Jeni, Marc Anthony Schruefer and his wife Eliana, Jeffrey Allan Wyatt and his wife Kerry; her adored great-grandchildren: Malena L. Wyatt (Ladybug), Joshua and Savanah Cunningham. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Joan Stumpf and her late husband Charles William Stumpf with their son Joseph and his wife Phyllis, and their late son, Billy and his wife Merry Stumpf.



She is survived by her brother, Eddie Molidor and his wife Beverly; her sister, Julia Dodge and her husband Michael; her sister, Evelyn Smith and her late husband Kenny; her sister, Mary Naiman and her husband Mark; her sister, Charlotte Keirle and her late husband Ted; twenty-two nieces and nephews; forty-three great-nieces and nephews; and eighteen great-great nieces and nephews.



Ella retired from Baltimore County Police Department as a Crossing Guard. She was a member of American Legion Post Auxiliary #223. She enjoyed watching her native Baltimore Orioles, Baltimore Ravens and actively rooted for her "Fighting Irish" of Notre Dame. Funeral Services will be at Rucks Funeral Home in Hamilton, MD and Interment at Parkwood Cemetery in Parkville. Due to the current state of the world, services will be private.



