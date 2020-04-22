Home

On Sunday, April 19, 2020, ELLA MAY HARE (nee Beaver) of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of the late Vernon E. Hare, Sr.; loving mother of Daniel L. Beaver, Sr., Vernon E. Hare, Jr., and Donna L. Coleman (Jerry); cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Karlie Coleman. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
