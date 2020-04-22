|
On Sunday, April 19, 2020, ELLA MAY HARE (nee Beaver) of Ellicott City. Beloved wife of the late Vernon E. Hare, Sr.; loving mother of Daniel L. Beaver, Sr., Vernon E. Hare, Jr., and Donna L. Coleman (Jerry); cherished grandmother of 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. A private family graveside service will be held at Meadowridge Memorial Park. Memorial donations may be made to Karlie Coleman. Additional information and online condolences may be made at www.harrywitzkefuneralhome.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020