On April 9, 2020, ELLA Q. COOKE, Survived by sons; James G. Cooke Jr. of SC, and Joseph M. Cooke, daughters; Marietta English, Quianna Cooke and Lisa Cooke-Moore; and a host of other family and friends.
Family will receive friends at the family owned WYLIE FUNERAL HOMES P.A. OF BALTIMORE COUNTY, 9200 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133 on Thursday, April 23rd from 4-6pm. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of the above mentioned funeral home on Friday, April 24th for a 9:30am wake 10 am funeral. Internment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and/or Dementia Association of America on behalf of Mrs. Cooke. Please join the family as we live-stream funeral services via Facebook Live at www.wyliefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020