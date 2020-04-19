Home

Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
410-655-9200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Wake
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
9:30 AM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Apr. 24, 2020
10:00 AM
Wylie Funeral Home Pa
9200 Liberty Road
Randallstown, MD 21133
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Resources
Ella Q. Cooke Notice
On April 9, 2020, ELLA Q. COOKE, Survived by sons; James G. Cooke Jr. of SC, and Joseph M. Cooke, daughters; Marietta English, Quianna Cooke and Lisa Cooke-Moore; and a host of other family and friends.

Family will receive friends at the family owned WYLIE FUNERAL HOMES P.A. OF BALTIMORE COUNTY, 9200 Liberty Rd., Randallstown, MD 21133 on Thursday, April 23rd from 4-6pm. Funeral Services will be held in the Chapel of the above mentioned funeral home on Friday, April 24th for a 9:30am wake 10 am funeral. Internment immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Alzheimer's Foundation of America and/or Dementia Association of America on behalf of Mrs. Cooke. Please join the family as we live-stream funeral services via Facebook Live at www.wyliefh.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2020
