Ellajean Halsey Perry, age 104 years, of Darlington, MD, died peacefully at 6:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Abbey Manor in Elkton, MD. She was the wife of the late Bruce L. Perry with whom she shared 43 years of marriage.
Born in Piney Creek, NC, she was a daughter of the late Edgar Franklin and Nannie (Stanford) Halsey. Mrs. Perry's life was centered on her church and her family. She was a 63-year member of the Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church in Bel Air, MD.
She is survived by;
One daughter:
Linda Anne Gallion of Darlington
Two grandchildren:
Brian Kelly Gallion
Cynthia Anne Shelton
Four great grandchildren:
Terran Michelle Miller
Sadie Gallion Whiting
Perry Gallion
Logan Gallion
Two great great grandchildren
Walker and Arlow Whiting
Her nieces and nephews:
Bobby Halsey, Jimmy Dean Halsey, Bill Busic, Larry Halsey, Nancy Tucker, Katy Osborne, Barbara Myers, Iris Kacar, Rita Kegg, Patsy Cornet, Pam Douglas, Katy Tucker, Helen Reedy, and Jean Gertman.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jimmie Perry, and her siblings, Zita Lee Puckett, Dean Halsey, Bayse Halsey, Hale Halsey, Ava Ruth Busic, Don Halsey, nephews Ralph and Donald Puckett.
Graveside funeral services and interment will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 beginning at 11 a.m. at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, 809 Rock Spring Rd., Bel Air, MD.
Officiating will be her pastor, Elder Steven W. Bloyd.
Contributions to Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church, 1707 E Churchville Rd, Bel Air, MD, 21015 would be appreciated.
