Ellen Ann Mazer
On July 29, 2020, Ellen Ann Mazer (nee Williams), age 82, born in Bedford, England. Beloved wife of James R. Mazer, loving daughter of the late Robert E. Williams and Ellen E. Williams of Bedford, England, sister of Louise Hewitt and Ronald William, loving mother of Peggy L. Reid, Robert A. Mazer and Wendy R. Fouse, grandmother to Brittany M. Fouse, Andrew M. Fouse, Sarah E. Kwartner, Pamela D. Baldwin, April L. Yeske, Trevor J. Mazer and Gavin R. Mazer, great grandmother to A.J. Baldwin, Chase A. Baldwin, James B. Lunny VII, December L. Yeske, Owen T. Yeske, Benjamin R. Kwartner and many nieces and nephews in Bedford, England.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home in Abingdon on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 6-8 pm. Services will be private.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
