On October 19, 2019, Ellen Bridget Hennessey, beloved mother of Michael T. Arthur and Matthew H. Arthur; beloved daughter of Louellen Anderson, Ellen W. Hennessey and the late Thomas L. Hennessey, Jr., dear sister of Mimi Brandau and the late Thomas L. Hennessey, III and Ellen D. Thomas; also survived by Robert Ranzenbach and a multitude of family and friends.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, 200 Ware Ave., Towson on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 3, 2019