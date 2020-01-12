|
On December 15, 2019 at the age of 82, Mrs. Ellen D. Gonzales passed away after a lengthy illness. Mrs. Gonzales was a devoted member of Union Bethel A.M.E. Church in Randallstown, MD for over 35 years - actively leading, coordinating, and participating in hundreds of activities. Mrs. Gonzales Graduated from Carver Vocational High School with Honors in 1955, Morgan State University in 1963, and went on to earn two Master's degrees from the University of Maryland, College Park and Loyola College. Mrs. Gonzales worked in the Baltimore City Public School System for over 30 years, and retired as the Executive Officer for Baltimore City Northern Area Schools.
Mrs. Ellen Gonzales was a Golden Soror with over 50 years of active membership in Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Epsilon Omega Chapter.
Mrs. Gonzales was preceded in death just three months earlier by her husband of nearly 55 years, Mr. Pablo J. Gonzales.
A joint memorial service celebrating the lives of Mrs. Ellen D. Gonzales and Mr. Pablo J. Gonzales will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Union Bethel A.M.E. Church, 8615 Church Lane, Randallstown, MD 21133 at 10:30 AM.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020