Ellen Catherine Kerwin Gosnell, 93, formerly of Pine Drive, Columbia, MD, passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, in Edenton, NC.Mrs. Gosnell was born in Leesburg, VA on October 2, 1925 and was the daughter of the late William Humphrey and Ellen Virginia Verts Kerwin. A member of First Baptist Church of Savage in Savage, MD, she had faithfully served the church for over 50 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth James Gosnell, two daughters, Barbara Ann Trimmer and Susan Catherine Gosnell; and by a brother, Buddy Kerwin and wife, Lillian.Surviving are her daughter, Brenda Lee Hoover of Belvidere, NC; a brother, Floyd Kerwin and wife, Dorothy, of Camden, DE; two grandchildren, Sophia Ellen Bordinko and Alex Gosnell Alphioroff; three great-grandchildren; five nephews; and two nieces.The family will receive friends at HARRY H. WITZKE'S FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 4112 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City on Wednesday, 5-8pm, where a funeral service will be held Thursday, 1pm. Interment will follow in Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Savage.