|
|
Ellen Kathryn "Kay" (Parker) Hall, age 81 of Sun City Center, Florida died on February 26, 2019. She passed away after a stroke she suffered in late December 2018. Kay was born in Baltimore, MD and raised in Swan Creek and Aberdeen, MD. She moved from Aberdeen after her husband Col. Richard E. Hall, Jr. passed in 1976. She lived in Delaware until 1994, then moved to Sun City Center, FL where she spent the next 25 years. Kay loved the warm weather in Florida.Kay is survived by her sister Jeanne Jones, her three children, Terri Maser, Dianne Bottino and Rick Hall, her nephew Steve Zongker and her three grandchildren, Aaron Maser, Joey Bottino and Megan Bottino.A small memorial will be planned for a future date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2019