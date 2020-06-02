Ellen Hannah Wancowicz
Ellen Hannah Wancowicz(nee Taylor) 79

Passed away 5/28/20. Born in Baltimore MD. Beloved wife of the late Charles Wancowicz Sr. Survived by their children CharlesJr.,Roseanne Armstrong, Mary Wancowicz, Anna Wancowicz, Cathy Miller, Lori Stinchcomb and Daniel .Also survived by Grandchildren , John, Samuel, Sarah, Brian, Scott, Patrick, Sean, TJ, Kirby, Chad, Logan, Reidy, Matthew, Jamie, Craig, Megan, Tyler, Katie, Kyle, Nick, Austin,Hannah and 7 Great grandchildren. Caring sister of John Taylor Jr., Joann Lambert, Ed Taylor and Mary Good. We love you ET. Memorial service TBD

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 1, 2020
Rest in peace finally
