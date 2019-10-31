Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Sol Levinson & Brothers, Inc.
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen Spak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen L. Spak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ellen L. Spak Notice
Ellen L. Spak (nee Sachs), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 79. She is survived by her children, Steven (Mindy) Spak and Laurel (Brian) Zemil, brother, Beryl (Jean) Sachs, and grandchildren, Russell Spak, Emily Spak, Lila Zemil, and Jane Zemil. Mrs. Spak was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Allen Spak, and her parents, Pauline and Meyer Sachs.

Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 1, at 10:30 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at North Oaks, 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment and Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -