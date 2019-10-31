|
Ellen L. Spak (nee Sachs), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on October 30, 2019 at the age of 79. She is survived by her children, Steven (Mindy) Spak and Laurel (Brian) Zemil, brother, Beryl (Jean) Sachs, and grandchildren, Russell Spak, Emily Spak, Lila Zemil, and Jane Zemil. Mrs. Spak was predeceased by her loving husband of 50 years, Dr. Allen Spak, and her parents, Pauline and Meyer Sachs.
Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Friday, November 1, at 10:30 am. Interment Beth El Memorial Park - Randallstown. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the . In mourning at North Oaks, 725 Mt. Wilson Lane, Baltimore, MD 21208, immediately following interment and Sunday.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 31, 2019