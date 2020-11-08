On November 3, 2020, Ellen Marie McGinley (nee Driscoll) beloved wife of the late Francis Joseph McGinley; beloved mother of Rose Marie Edwards (John B. Vandegrift); loving and adored grandmother of Grace and Rachel Vandegrift; devoted sister of the late Margaret Martin and Eugene Driscoll. Also survived by nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the family-owned MITCHELL-WIEDEFELD FUNERAL HOME INC. on Monday, November 9th from 4-7 PM. A funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, November 10th at 10:00 AM at The Shrine of the Sacred Heart Church (Mt. Washington). Entombment in Gardens of Faith Mausoleum. Please omit flowers. Memorials in her name may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
or American Cancer Society
