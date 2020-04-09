Home

Ellen McBarron Burger Notice
Ellen McBarron Burger died on April 6th. Beloved wife of the late Edward D. Burger. Loving mother of Leslie Marie Burger (deceased), Doris Tyler (George), Kirsten Burger (Lee Saltzberg), E. Dorsey Burger, Allison Burger, and Erich Burger (Bernadette). Grandmother of Kelsy Mulman (Miles), Alex Tyler (deceased), Allison Saltzberg, Will Tyler, Gordon Saltzberg, and Greg Tyler. Sister of Pat Hoskins. Burial will be private; a funeral mass will be held in the future. Arrangements by Ruck Funeral Home, Towson. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Catholic Relief Services (PO Box 17152, Baltimore, MD, 21298-8452) or a charity of the individual's choosing is gratefully requested.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020
