Mrs. Ellen R. Garriest, age 83, died of complications of Alzheimer's on November 9, 2020, in her residence in Churchville, MD.
She is preceded in death by her father, James C. Thompson, of Churchville; her mother, Marian B. Thompson, of Churchville; and her sister, Mildred A. Davis, of Churchville.
Ellen was born at Provident Hospital, on October 25, 1937 in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents James and Marian. She attended Asbury Elementary School and Bel Air Colored High School. She graduated from Central Consolidated High School in 1955. She attended Morgan State University where she met her future husband Robert M. Garriest Sr. They were married in 1959. From that union a son, Robert Jr. was born.
Ellen worked for the State of Maryland and retired from a position at Harford Community College after 24 years of service.
Ellen was a member of Asbury Community Association and Asbury Methodist Church until it`s closing. She was also a member of Central Consolidated Alumni and a Lifetime member of the NAACP. She attended Helping Hands Ministries after Asbury Methodist closed.
Ellen was a very social person, who loved music and having dinners with her family. She also loved to attend yard sales.
Ellen is survived by her husband, Robert M. Garriest Sr., of Philadelphia, PA; her son, Robert M. Garriest Jr. (Carolyn), of Churchville; and her brother, James R. Thompson, of Churchville. Three grandchildren, Stephanie Freeman (Thomas), Franco Butler, Jennifer Mackey (Nathan)and also, her special girlfriends, Alma Fielder, Rhonda Jackson, her home health aide Sharay Bowens, and several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Due to the Covid-19 virus, a small Graveside Funeral for close friends and family, is scheduled for Friday, November 20, 2020 at 10:00 am, at Bel Air Memorial Gardens, 809 Rock Spring Road, Bel Air, Maryland. Please wear masks and observe social distancing.
In lieu of flowers any donations can be sent to the Greater Maryland Chapter of Alzheimer's Association
in Ellen`s memory. The family would like to thank all for any condolences and expressions of sympathy at this time.