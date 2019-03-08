|
|
Ellen Esposito Redgate, age 71, of Lutherville, MD passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. She was the daughter of Vincent Esposito, attorney, Great Neck, New York, and Phyllis Smyth Esposito, homemaker, Belfast, Northern Ireland. Ellen was an elementary school teacher in Baltimore County. She is survived by two sons, Russell J. Redgate and Patrick V. Redgate and his wife Amy; a sister, Anna and her husband Robert W. Messmer; a brother, Philip Esposito and his wife Cynthia; granddaughters Emily and Madeline; nieces Kristin and Alessandra; and nephew Jarrett. In addition to her parents, Ellen was predeceased by her sister, Brenda Esposito.A memorial mass will be celebrated on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at 2:00 pm, in the Marikle Chapel of the Annunciation at Notre Dame of Maryland University, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 8, 2019