Ellen Selma Matilda Cohen (Pearson), age 96, of Fallston, MD born on November 15, 1923 passed away on August 5th in her home. She was the daughter of Bertha and Joseph Pearson of New Britain, CT, who had immigrated from Sweden. She was the wife of the late Donald Cohen. The couple met at age 13 and being so certain of their love held a mock wedding behind their school. Known to their friends as Donnie and Bi, they had a real wedding on July 4, 1946 and enjoyed 65 years together. Ellen attended Becker College in MA prior to their marriage. After the war Donnie and Bi relocated to what was then rural Fallston in Harford County and raised 3 children there.Ellen was dedicated to her family, friends, and community. She created the original library for the newly opened Youths Benefit Elementary School in the mid 1950's. She was active in the League of Women Voters and Girl Scouts leadership. The family enjoyed boating on the Chesapeake Bay and for many years were active members of the Bush River Yacht Club. Don was an ardent pilot and Ellen learned to fly and land small planes in case of an emergency. Ellen was an avid tennis player through her 70s and a high scoring bowler in her church league well into her 80's. She loved to create, especially through sewing and knitting. She created elaborate quilts for her children, unique sweaters, and hundreds of baby bonnets as part of her volunteer work for the original Fallston Hospital.After retirement Ellen and Don enjoyed travelling the world. Those who knew Ellen well would describe her as a woman of true grit and strong will who lived life to its fullest and gave it her all.She is survived by Donna Cohen of Tampa, FL, Alan Cohen and Jason Rubin of Jarrettsville, MD, Cindy and John Owen of Seven Valleys, PA, and her granddaughter Alysha Owen of London, England.At some time in the future, Ellen and Donald's ashes will be inurned together with full military honors at the Columbarium at Arlington National Cemetery.The family wishes that any donations in her memory be made to the charity or cause of your choice.