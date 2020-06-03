Ellen Williams
On Sunday, May 31, 2020 Ellen Williams age 93 of Broadmead. Beloved wife of the late Dan D. Williams, III; devoted mother of Margaret E. Williams and her husband Alan H. Fisher of Baltimore and Patricia W. Hurter and her husband Donald C. Hurter of Winter Park FL.; sister of Jean Lum of Petersburg, VA. Also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service is being planned for a future date. Arrangements by Peaceful Alternatives Funeral and Cremation Center, P.A.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 3, 2020.
