Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
410-272-4500
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home Pa
333 S Parke Street
Aberdeen, MD 21001
Elli Kongro Notice
Elli Marie Paula Kongro of Aberdeen died Tuesday, September 3 at Lorien @ Bulle Rock. She was 89.

Born in Giessen, Germany she was the daughter of the late Bernhard W. and Margarete M. (Lehrmund) Nienhaus and wife of the late Charles A. Kongro, Jr.

A homemaker, Mrs. Kongro enjoyed playing bingo.

She is survived by her children, Linde Hinton of Aberdeen and Charles Kongro, III of Essex; grandchildren, Thomas, Charles and Melissa and her great grandchildren, Kevin, Charles, Kenneth, Autumn and Jayden.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 9 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at the Tarring-Cargo Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Sept. 6, 2019
