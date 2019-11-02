|
|
Elliot Rubin Weinstein, age 86, passed away on November 1. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Susan Weinstein (nee Rudo), children, Steven Weinstein (Julie Bernstein), Marilyn (Gary) Berman, and Adriane (Morris) Horvitz, his grandchildren, Michael (Alison) Berman, Jordan (Chelsea) Weinstein, David (Rachel) Berman, Zachary Weinstein, Robert (Amanda) Berman, Eric (Conni) Weinstein, and Bradley Horvitz, Lexi Bernstein, and Justin Horvitz, and his great-grandchildren, Amber, Leo, Jaxsen, Ella, Mason, Oliver, and Nathan. He was predeceased by his sister, Myra (Herbert) Mautner, and parents, Meyer and Kate Weinstein.
Services at Sol Levinson & Bros., Inc., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Sunday, November 3 at 12pm. Interment Baltimore Hebrew Cemetery-Berrymans Ln. Please omit flowers, contributions in his memory may be sent to the Susan and Elliot Weinstein Scholarship Fund, Beth El Congregation, 8101 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21208. In mourning at 1708 Gardiner Road, Cockeysville, MD 21030.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 2, 2019