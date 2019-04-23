Home

Elliott Fribush

Elliott Fribush Notice
On April 21, 2019, Elliott Fribush, beloved husband of Lillian Fribush (nee Attman); loving father of Howard (Elizabeth) Fribush, Susan Fribush, and the late Jodi Robin Fribush; cherrished grandfather of Justin David Fribush; devoted son of the late Beatrice and David Fribush.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Wednesday, April 24, at 10 am. Interment Har Sinai Cemetery - Garrison Forest Road. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the .
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 23, 2019
