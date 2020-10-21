1/1
Elliott Mordecai Berg M.D.
Elliott Mordecai Berg, M.D., of Lutherville, MD, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020 at the age of 85. He patiently endured a long illness and was able to be at home for the past 5 years, due to the dedicated, loving care of his wife and many caregivers and therapists who fell in love with him. He left this world surrounded by the people, voices, and music he loved most.

He was the most kind, gentle, loving, and giving man we knew with a wonderful sense of humor. He lives on in our love, how we view the world, and how we treat each other and those around us. He modeled gratitude every day - he always said that he was the luckiest man alive.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Berg (nee Gresser); daughters, Jessica Berg (Al Aguinaga) and Alisa (Jason) Goldsmith; siblings, Denese (Dr. Norman) Mann, sister in law Elayne Berg, brother in law and sister in law Dr. Lee and Judy Gresser; grandchildren, Isabella Goldsmith, Asher Aguinaga, Emma Goldsmith, and Gavin Goldsmith; and many loving nieces, nephews, friends, and colleagues. He was predeceased by his parents, Samuel and F. Jeannette Berg, and his brother Gerald Berg.

A virtual funeral will be held on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020 at 2:30 pm. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to B'nai Israel, 27 Lloyd Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 20, 2020
Dr. Berg,
May you rest in peace. I was a former patient of yours and appreciate everything you did. You were always trying to relieve my tensions yet a fantastic surgeon with a wonderful personality. What I remember most is how you remembered me when I saw you in Ocean Pride. My sincerest condolences to your family!!!
Michael Derewicz
Acquaintance
