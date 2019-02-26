|
On February 25, 2019, Ellis H. Goodman; loving husband of Marcie Goodman (nee Milstein); devoted father of Casey Nemetz; adored father-in-law of Matt Nemetz; dear brother of Marcia Goodman; caring son of the late Ernest and Bertha Goodman.Services at SOL LEVINSON & BROS., INC., 8900 Reisterstown Road, at Mount Wilson Lane on Thursday, February 28, at 10:30 am. Interment Oheb Shalom Memorial Park - Berrymans Lane. Please omit flowers. Contributions in his memory may be sent to the . In mourning at the Pikesville Doubletree by Hilton, 1726 Reisterstown Road, Pikesville, MD 21208, Thursday only.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2019