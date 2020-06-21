Ellouise H. Barnes
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ellouise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On June 18, 2020, Ellouise Houser Barnes, 95, loving wife of the late Kenneth K. Barnes, Jr; mother of Janice Foti and her husband Barry, and Bruce Barnes; and sister of Lewis Houser, Jr.

Private services and interment will be held for the family at Lorraine Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

For a full obituary and to offer online condolences, visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved