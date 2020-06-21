On June 18, 2020, Ellouise Houser Barnes, 95, loving wife of the late Kenneth K. Barnes, Jr; mother of Janice Foti and her husband Barry, and Bruce Barnes; and sister of Lewis Houser, Jr.
Private services and interment will be held for the family at Lorraine Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.
For a full obituary and to offer online condolences, visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
Private services and interment will be held for the family at Lorraine Park Cemetery. Arrangements handled by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.
For a full obituary and to offer online condolences, visit www.prittsfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 21, 2020.