Ellsworth "Ed" Miller, age 84 years of Darlington, MD died at 3:06 pm on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. He was the husband of Evelyn P. (Hudler) Miller and they observed their 57th. wedding anniversary on November 9, 2019.
Mr. Miller was born in Loudoun County, VA on July 1, 1935, a son of the late William Blaine and Laura (Mahaffey) Miller. Ed was a resident of the area for over 70 years and was a member of the Dublin United Methodist Church. A heavy equipment operator for 36 years, he retired from Potts and Callahan in Baltimore in 1996. He was a member of the Operating Engineer's Union, Local 37, Baltimore.
Described by his family as a kind, neighborly man who enjoyed keeping up his yard, his passion was for old cars, especially Mercury models. He could be found at car shows all over the area when he was not working in his garage doing frame up restorations. He also held membership in the International Mercury Owners Association in Chicago.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by:
One son: Gary Miller and his wife, Bang Tam of Edgewood, MD. Two daughters: Kathy Foland and her husband, Jeff of Abingdon, MD. Lori Beth Caylor and her husband, Mike of Bel Air, MD. Six grandchildren: Trisha Herpel and her husband, Michael; Danielle Foland; Jason Foland; Ryan Miller; Devan Miller and Justine Caylor. One greatgranddaughter: Lilliana Herpel. One brother: Ernest W. Miller and his wife, Mae of Rising Sun, MD. One sister: Madaline Della Lamb of Perryville, MD. He was preceded in death by his siblings: Blaine Miller, Walter Miller, Leonard Miller, Ralph Miller, Mary Krick and Shirley Blankenship.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17 at 1:00 pm at the Harkins Funeral Home, 600 Main St., Delta, PA. Officiating will be Reverend Paul L. Simmons of Level Community Fellowship, Havre de Grace and Mrs. Gloria Wolff. Interment will be in Dublin Southern Cemetery. The viewing will be held on Monday the 17th. from 11 am until 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 would be appreciated. https://donate3.cancer.org/?lang=en
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 19, 2020