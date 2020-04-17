|
Elma Mary Weaver Rinehart, age 100, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on April 13, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Bel Air, Maryland. Born May 18, 1919 in Colony Bay, Chouteau County, Montana where her parents homesteaded, she was the daughter of Thomas and Myrtle (Waddell) Weaver, and wife of the late Henry William (Bill) Rinehart.
Elma was a member of St. Margaret Catholic Church in Bel Air, a life member of the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion Post 39, and was a member of the Churchville Golden Age Club. She had a special interest in genealogy, and was able to trace her ancestry back many generations.
Elma is survived by sons, Jim (Judy), Gary, Jack (Laura) and Carroll (Pam); daughter Dottie Sweiger (Pat); 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; and sister Thelma Gentry.
Elma is predeceased by her husband of 43 years; her daughter-in-law Iva (Gary), and siblings Dorothy and Wayne Weaver (infant).
Due to the Executive Order by the State of Maryland regarding crowd sizes, visitation and graveside service will be private.
In lieu of flowers, consider making donations to: ; St. Margaret Church, Bel Air; American Legion Post 39 Ladies Auxiliary, Bel Air.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 17, 2020