Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
1212 W. Old Liberty Road
Winfield, MD 21784
410-795-0300
Resources
More Obituaries for Elma Fromm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elma R. Fromm


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elma R. Fromm Notice
Elma R. Fromm, 77 of Sykesville passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Brinton Woods Nursing Home in Sykesville, MD. She is survived by her brothers Allen & wife Linda and Jim & wife Ginger. Also, her dear friends Arlene & Philip Geppi, her goddaughter Amy Geppi Rubinstein and nieces Bethany & Tori & nephew Ryan and her friend Sharon Bristol who she taught with for 25 years.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to

1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093

Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online condolences at www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elma's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burrier-Queen Funeral Directors, P.A.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -