Elma R. Fromm, 77 of Sykesville passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Brinton Woods Nursing Home in Sykesville, MD. She is survived by her brothers Allen & wife Linda and Jim & wife Ginger. Also, her dear friends Arlene & Philip Geppi, her goddaughter Amy Geppi Rubinstein and nieces Bethany & Tori & nephew Ryan and her friend Sharon Bristol who she taught with for 25 years.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to
1850 York Road Suite D Timonium, MD 21093
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 1, 2020