Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Schimunek Funeral Home
9705 Belair Rd
Nottingham, MD 21236
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Fullerton, MD
Elmer A. Dieter Notice
On December 28, 2019, Elmer A. Dieter; beloved husband of the late Dorothy Dieter (nee Gellert); devoted father of David Dieter and wife Jacqueline and the late Robert Dieter; loving grandfather of Amanda Dieter Bosley, Nicholas J. and Jacob A. Dieter; dear brother of Joseph Dieter and the late Edward Dieter and Marie Beck.

Relatives and friends will gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham MD 21236, on Thursday, 3-5 & 7-9. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph Church (Fullerton). Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National FFA Foundation, 6060 FFA Dr., P.O. Box 68960, Indianapolis IN 46268-0960. On-line condolences may be left at
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 30, 2019
