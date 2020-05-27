On May 23, 2020 Elmer Bleinberger passed away surrounded by his family, he was the beloved husband of Katherine Bleinberger (nee Malkus); devoted father of Jennifer Hamrick and her husband William, and the late Tracey Baird; loving son of the late Albert and Marie (Clark) Bleinberger; dear brother of the late William and Earl Bleinberger; loving grandfather of Danielle and Kayla Hamrick, Abby and Jeffrey Taylor, and Nichole Baird; cherished great grandfather of Savannah and Carly Coldiron, and Declan Thompson.
He served in the Marine Corps and was a senior welding instructor with BGE.
Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. There will be a graveside service at Highview Memorial Gardens on Thursday at 1 PM. Only ten people are allowed under the tent, other people may stand by their cars. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Brain Support Network PO Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026 or at www.brainsupportnetwork.org. If sending a check add Elmer's name to the memo so the family can receive notice of your donation. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 29, 2020.