Elmer Bleinberger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Elmer's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On May 23, 2020 Elmer Bleinberger passed away surrounded by his family, he was the beloved husband of Katherine Bleinberger (nee Malkus); devoted father of Jennifer Hamrick and her husband William, and the late Tracey Baird; loving son of the late Albert and Marie (Clark) Bleinberger; dear brother of the late William and Earl Bleinberger; loving grandfather of Danielle and Kayla Hamrick, Abby and Jeffrey Taylor, and Nichole Baird; cherished great grandfather of Savannah and Carly Coldiron, and Declan Thompson.

He served in the Marine Corps and was a senior welding instructor with BGE.

Visitation and Funeral Mass will be private. There will be a graveside service at Highview Memorial Gardens on Thursday at 1 PM. Only ten people are allowed under the tent, other people may stand by their cars. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to The Brain Support Network PO Box 7264 Menlo Park, CA 94026 or at www.brainsupportnetwork.org. If sending a check add Elmer's name to the memo so the family can receive notice of your donation. Online tributes may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun from May 27 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
28
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Highview Memorial Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc.
9705 Belair Road
Baltimore, MD 21236
(410) 256-3600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved