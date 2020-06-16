Elmer C. Sanders, age 94, passed away on June 14, 2020. Elmer was the beloved husband of the late Audrey V. Sanders; devoted father of Elmer Sanders, Jr. and wife Michele, Mark Sanders and wife Vicki, and Erin McCleary and husband John; cherished grandfather of Allyson De Matteo and husband Scott, Tara Rosenberger and husband Jon, Matthew Sanders and his wife Traci Mazur, Mark Sanders, and Alaina McCleary; dear great-grandfather of Chase Sanders, Khylie Sanders, Evelyn Rosenberger, and Grady Rosenberger; Treasured son of the late Conrad and Iona Sanders. Elmer is also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. Elmer was a World War II veteran in US Army, serving in the Pacific theater, and a member of The Mule Pack 97th Field Artillery Division. His courageous sacrifice earned him two bronze stars.
Family and friends may call at the family owned Ambrose Funeral Home, 1328 Sulphur Spring Rd. on Wednesday, June 17th from 3 PM to 5 PM and 7 PM to 9 PM. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, June 18th at 10 AM. Interment will immediately follow at Loudon Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the Patriot Guard Riders Tribute Donor Wall in honor of the beloved Mr. Elmer C. Sanders. https://www.patriotguard.org/donations/tribute-donation/
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 16, 2020.